Oilers' Mark Letestu: Posts three-point game
Letestu had a goal and two assists through 14:01 of ice time in Edmonton's loss to Toronto on Thursday.
That gives Letestu four points over the last two games. It's an alluring run for the 32-year-old center, but with 11 points in 26 games, he should still be rostered with caution.
