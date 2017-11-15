Letestu scored the Oilers' eighth goal of the night on the power play and earlier had an assist in a blowout win over the Golden Knights.

Letestu centers the fourth line, but it's his role on the top power-play unit that makes him worthy of a look in some deep leagues. The 32-year-old has scored all three of his goals this season with the man advantage and should start putting up more production given the team's recent offensive outburst. Letestu netted 11 power-play markers last season and remains valuable as long as he sticks on that lethal first unit.