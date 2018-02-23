Several teams have expressed interest in Letestu despite Edmonton's reluctance, the Edmonton Journal reports.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets are all reportedly interested in acquiring the 33-year-old center. However, the Oilers do not appear willing to part with Letestu -- who will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. The aging veteran amassed 11 goals in 13 playoff games in 2016-17 and could provide experienced depth to either team (if he is traded). But with just 18 points in 58 games this season, Letestu is best left on the waiver wire for now.