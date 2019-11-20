Oilers' Markus Granlund: Breaks goose egg with goal

Granlund scored his first goal of the campaign in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Granlund's tally was the first of three for the Oilers in the opening period. It's the second point of the year for the Finn, who has added 12 shots on goal and 12 blocked shots in 18 appearances. The goal may buy a little more time in the lineup for the 26-year-old.