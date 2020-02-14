Play

Oilers' Markus Granlund: Called up from minors

Granlund was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Friday.

Granlund has appeared in 31 games for the Oilers this season, in which he notched three goals, one assist and 23 shots. The center will likely compete with Colby Cave for a spot in the lineup while Connor McDavid (quadricep) is on the shelf.

