Oilers' Markus Granlund: Deposits equalizer

Granlund scored the game-tying goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

The Oilers entered the third period down by a goal, but Granlund's third tally in his last four games tied the score at three. The recent goal binge has Granlund up to four points in 21 appearances. He had 22 points in 77 contests with the Canucks last season, but he'll need to be elevated off the fourth line to sustain his recent success for any extended length of time.