Oilers' Markus Granlund: Drops to waivers

The Oilers waived Granlund for the purpose of reassignment to AHL Bakersfield on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Granlund has been a healthy scratch often lately, playing just three of the past eight games. The 26-year-old has just four points over 31 NHL games this season, and the Oilers are hoping he'll slip through waivers to land in Bakersfield.