Oilers' Markus Granlund: Earns first Oilers assist

Granlund picked up an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Penguins.

Granlund has struggled to adapt to the Oilers, with the helper on Colby Cave's second-period tally being the Finn's first point this year. He's averaging only 11:04 per game through 13 appearances in a bottom-six role.

