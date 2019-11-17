Play

Oilers' Markus Granlund: Inconsistent role

Granlund has served as a healthy scratch in three of the last seven games.

Granlund's role is inconsistent under coach Dave Tippett. The forward has just one assist, 11 shots on goal and 11 blocked shots in 17 games this season. Given the lack of production, it's not a surprise when he ends up watching from the press box.

