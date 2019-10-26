Oilers' Markus Granlund: Lacking offense

Granlund has no points and a minus-2 rating through 10 appearances this season.

Granlund was brought in over the summer to provide depth scoring and help on the penalty kill. He's struggled to get anything going on offense, while averaging only 10:38 per game. The Oilers are a top-heavy team, but they'll need scoring from players like Granlund to sustain their hot start to the year.

