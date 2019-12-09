Oilers' Markus Granlund: Point drought at six games

Granlund hasn't registered a point in his last six appearances.

The Finn has picked up six PIM in that span, which comes after a stretch in which he had three goals in four contests. If Granlund can't get the penalties under control, coach Dave Tippett may cycle him out of the lineup for a few games. Such a move would have little impact in fantasy circles -- Granlund has just four points through 27 appearances this season.