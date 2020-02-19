Oilers' Markus Granlund: Returned to minors
Granlund was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Granlund's demotion could be an indication that Sam Gagner (undisclosed) will be good to go for Wednesday's matchup with Boston. In 32 NHL outings this year, the 26-year-old Granlund notched three goal, one helper and 23 shots while logging 11:00 of ice time per game. This likely won't be the last call-up for Granlund before the end of the regular season.
