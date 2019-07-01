Oilers' Markus Granlund: Signs one-year deal

Granlund inked a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Oilers on Monday.

Granlund -- who wasn't included among Vancouver's qualifying offer list -- will remain north of the border after signing with Edmonton. The center put up 12 goals, 10 helpers and 123 shots last season while averaging 15:03 of ice time. The 25-year-old figures to take on a bottom-six role with his new club and should be capable of hitting the 20-point mark again in 2019-20.