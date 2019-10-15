Oilers' Markus Granlund: Still searching for first point

Granlund has no points through six games this year.

Granlund did enough to make the Oilers out of training camp, but that hasn't translated into regular season success yet. The Finnish forward's best performance was a 32-point campaign in 2016-17 with the Canucks. He could lose playing time to Gaetan Haas if his struggles persist much longer.

More News
Our Latest Stories