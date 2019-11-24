Oilers' Markus Granlund: Strikes for game-winning goal
Granlund scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
The Finn's second goal in his last three games put the Oilers ahead 3-1 in the second period. At the end, it wound up as the game-winner. Granlund's tally was also his 100th NHL point, coming in his 321st career game. The forward has only three points in 20 appearances this season, but all three have come in eight November outings.
