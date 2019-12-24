Oilers' Markus Granlund: Struggling in part-time duty
Granlund has gone 10 games without a point.
The Finn has served as a healthy scratch four times in that span. Granlund has just four points and 23 shots through 31 games this season. He'll likely continue to play a part-time role in the bottom-six.
More News
-
Oilers' Markus Granlund: Point drought at six games•
-
Oilers' Markus Granlund: Deposits equalizer•
-
Oilers' Markus Granlund: Strikes for game-winning goal•
-
Oilers' Markus Granlund: Breaks goose egg with goal•
-
Oilers' Markus Granlund: Inconsistent role•
-
Oilers' Markus Granlund: Earns first Oilers assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.