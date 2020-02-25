Play

Oilers' Markus Granlund: Summoned to The Show

Edmonton recalled Granlund from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday.

Kailer Yamamoto is considered week-to-week with an ankle injury, so Granlund is likely in for an extended stay with the big club. The 26-year-old forward has notched four points in 32 games with the Oilers this season.

