Niemelainen inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Edmonton on Thursday.

Niemelainen notched one goal and six helpers in 55 contests with Assat Pori last year. Following his junior career, the 21-year-old has spent the past three seasons playing in Finland. The 21-year-old is expected to stick with Assat for the 2020-21 campaign before making a return to North America.