The Oilers loaned Niemelainen to Assat Pori of the Finnish SM-Liiga on Saturday.

Niemelainen appeared in 55 games with Assat Pori in 2019-20, notching seven points and racking up 42 PIM. The 6-foot-6 will likely get an invite to Edmonton's training camp next season, but at this point he should be considered a longshot to make the Opening Night roster.