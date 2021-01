Niemelainen will report to the Oilers' training camp, Dustin Nielson of TSN 1260 reports.

Niemelainen is unlikely to make the Oilers' Opening Night roster, but it will be a valuable experience for the third-round pick from 2016. The 22-year-old blueliner will likely return to Assat Pori of the Finnish SM-Liiga after training camp before making the jump to North America permanently in the 2021-22 campaign.