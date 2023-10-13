site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Oilers' Markus Niemelainen: Placed on waivers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Niemelainen was put on waivers by Edmonton on Friday.
Niemelainen was a healthy scratch in Edmonton's 8-1 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday. He has an assist in 43 career NHL contests.
