Oilers' Markus Niemelainen: Promoted Monday
Niemelainen was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Monday.
Niemelainen tallied one assist in 20 games with Edmonton last season. He was sent to the AHL level before the regular season started and he'll likely be a healthy scratch Tuesday against Buffalo.
