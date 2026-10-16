Joseph provided an assist and four hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Joseph has chipped in three helpers across seven contests this season while filling a middle-six role. The 29-year-old winger has added seven shots on net, 23 hits, seven blocked shots and two PIM. Despite the numerous injuries to other forwards, Joseph has yet to carve out much of a power-play role, so his scoring upside is likely to remain limited. He's fallen short of the 15-point mark in each of the last two campaigns.