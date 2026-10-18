Joseph scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Mammoth.

Joseph picked up his first goal of the season in this one. He's up to four points, seven shots on net, 23 hits, seven blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through eight appearances. Joseph continues to play in a bottom-six role, and his ice time will likely dip once the Oilers' forward group is back to full health. He saw a season-low 12:35 of ice time Saturday as two forwards returned from absences.