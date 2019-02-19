Oilers' Matt Benning: Activated from IR
The Oilers activated Benning (upper body) off injured reserve Tuesday.
Benning has missed Edmonton's last four games due to an upper-body issue, but he should be ready to return to his bottom-pairing role against Arizona on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has notched 10 points while averaging 14:46 of ice time in 46 appearances this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...