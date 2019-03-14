Benning scored a goal and registered an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Wednesday.

Benning also pumped five shots on goal, blocked three shots and served up a pair of hits. The all-around strong game brings Benning to four goals and 10 assists in 58 games this season. The 24-year-old doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal, but could be a value pick in DFS while he's holding a hot stick.