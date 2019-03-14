Oilers' Matt Benning: Banks two points
Benning scored a goal and registered an assist in a 6-3 loss to the Devils on Wednesday.
Benning also pumped five shots on goal, blocked three shots and served up a pair of hits. The all-around strong game brings Benning to four goals and 10 assists in 58 games this season. The 24-year-old doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal, but could be a value pick in DFS while he's holding a hot stick.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...