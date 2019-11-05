Benning recorded an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Benning's point shot in the third period was tipped by Gaetan Haas for the game-tying goal, which would force overtime. The defenseman now has assists in consecutive games, giving him four helpers in 16 appearances. He's added 35 hits and a plus-9 rating.