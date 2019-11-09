Benning generated an assist and two hits in Friday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Benning's point shot deflected off of Gaetan Haas and made its way behind Cory Schneider at 15:45 of the second period. Benning has been steady with five helpers and 37 hits in 18 games. Three of the defender's assist have come in his last four outings. It's not expected he'll keep that pace up for long, especially while seeing only third-pairing minutes.