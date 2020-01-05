Oilers' Matt Benning: Could return during road trip
Benning (head) has been skating and may return during the team's road trip, Jonathan Willis The Athletic reports.
Benning hasn't played since Dec. 1, but his return appears imminent. The Oilers have three games remaining on the road trip that ends Jan. 11 in Calgary, and the team wants to make sure it doesn't rush the 25-year-old blueliner back too soon since it's his second head injury of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.