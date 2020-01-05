Benning (head) has been skating and may return during the team's road trip, Jonathan Willis The Athletic reports.

Benning hasn't played since Dec. 1, but his return appears imminent. The Oilers have three games remaining on the road trip that ends Jan. 11 in Calgary, and the team wants to make sure it doesn't rush the 25-year-old blueliner back too soon since it's his second head injury of the season.