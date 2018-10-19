Oilers' Matt Benning: Doubtful against Nashville
According to coach Todd McLellan, Benning (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup with Nashville.
Benning appears poised to miss at least one contest with the undisclosed injury he suffered during Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Boston, so the Oilers will likely turn to Jason Garrison to fill in on their bottom-pairing against the Predators.
