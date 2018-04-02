Benning is considered doubtful for Monday's matchup with Minnesota due to an undisclosed malady.

It's unclear what is bother Benning -- or if he is simply a healthy scratch -- but his absence will allow the team to continue to get a look at youngster Ethan Bear. Prior to getting hurt, the 23-year-old Benning notched three points in his previous six contests, despite averaging just 14:53 of ice time.