Oilers' Matt Benning: Earns another point
Benning collected an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.
The young blueliner is making the most of his expanded opportunities with Adam Larsson out indefinitely (personal) -- the assist was his second in as many games. While he only has 12 points in 47 games this season, Benning is on pace to surpass his totals in hits (111) and blocked shots (64) from 2016-17. The Edmonton native is worth a speculative add in daily formats as well as in leagues that admire the physical aspect of the game with his increased role.
More News
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Struggling to find scoresheet•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Tallies goal, helper Tuesday•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Stuffs stat sheet in comeback win•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Game-time call Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Matt Benning: Notches assist Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...