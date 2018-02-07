Benning collected an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

The young blueliner is making the most of his expanded opportunities with Adam Larsson out indefinitely (personal) -- the assist was his second in as many games. While he only has 12 points in 47 games this season, Benning is on pace to surpass his totals in hits (111) and blocked shots (64) from 2016-17. The Edmonton native is worth a speculative add in daily formats as well as in leagues that admire the physical aspect of the game with his increased role.