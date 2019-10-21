Oilers' Matt Benning: Eight game point-drought
Benning has registered only 16 hits and eight blocked shots over his last eight games.
Benning had a pair of assists on Opening Night, but he hasn't seen the scoresheet since. The 25-year-old defenseman remains on the third pairing in a very limited role, preventing him from generating enough offense to earn fantasy relevance.
