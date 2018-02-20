Benning collected an assist in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Avalanche.

Benning snapped a five-game pointless streak by notching his ninth assist of the season in the contest. The Edmonton native has 13 points in 53 games in 2017-18. Benning saw a decrease in playing time over the weekend with the return of Adam Larsson (his father passed away) yet still retains value in deep leagues that admire the physical aspect of the game -- he finished the game with four hits, bringing his season total up to 90.