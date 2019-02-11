Oilers' Matt Benning: Expected to skate Tuesday
Benning (upper body) is slated to join the Oilers for Tuesday's practice session.
If Benning is able to practice without restrictions Tuesday, he could be in line to return to the lineup for Wednesday's clash with the Penguins. The blueliner has recorded a mere two points in his previous 11 contests and probably shouldn't be relied upon for significant scoring. The Edmonton native could find minutes hard to come by once Andrej Sekera (Achilles) is activated off injured reserve.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...