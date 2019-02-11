Benning (upper body) is slated to join the Oilers for Tuesday's practice session.

If Benning is able to practice without restrictions Tuesday, he could be in line to return to the lineup for Wednesday's clash with the Penguins. The blueliner has recorded a mere two points in his previous 11 contests and probably shouldn't be relied upon for significant scoring. The Edmonton native could find minutes hard to come by once Andrej Sekera (Achilles) is activated off injured reserve.