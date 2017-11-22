Benning (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Red Wings.

Benning likely sustained the mystery ailment during his scrap with Vladimir Tarasenko in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Blues, but his injury must not be overly serious if he's still being considered a possibility for Wednesday's game. If Benning's unable to go, Ryan Stanton will likely draw into the lineup against Detroit.