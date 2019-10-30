Oilers' Matt Benning: Gets physical in loss
Benning delivered five hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.
Offense has been hard to come by for Benning, who has been held off the scoresheet in 12 straight contests. However, the 25-year-old has 29 hits and 14 blocked shots in 13 contests. That alone won't make him fantasy relevant -- he'll need to get on the scoresheet more at a minimum.
