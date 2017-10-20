Oilers' Matt Benning: Good to go against Flyers
Benning (illness) was declared healthy by coach Todd McLellan and will return to the lineup in Philadelphia.
Benning has missed Edmonton's previous three contests, but returns just in time to face the league's fourth best offense -- the Flyers are averaging 3.71 goals per game. When healthy, the blueliner is logging a mere 16:55 of ice time per outing, which limits his opportunities to get on the scoresheet. Eric Gryba and Yohann Auvitu are the most likely candidates to move up to the press box with Benning back in the lineup.
