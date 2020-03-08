Benning served as a healthy scratch for Saturday's game against the Blue Jackets.

The 25-year-old defenseman exited the lineup as Oscar Klefbom (shoulder) returned to action. Benning managed six hits and no points in his last five contests. With the Oilers' defense at full health, Benning will likely spend a majority of the final 13 games of the year in the press box unless another blueliner gets hurt.