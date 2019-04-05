Benning notched an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Benning is up to 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 69 games this year, while adding 107 hits and 94 shots. The blueliner primarily operates on the third pairing, which gives him only a modest chance at producing offense. It appears 20 to 25 points is about Benning's ceiling in a full season.