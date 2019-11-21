Play

Benning is currently in the concussion protocol, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Benning was previously ruled out for 2-3 games due to an upper-body injury, which has been clarified as a concussion. Fortunately for the Oilers, Benning's absence is perfectly timed with Adam Larsson being cleared to play for the first time since Opening Night.

More News
Our Latest Stories