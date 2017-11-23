Benning (undisclosed) will play in Wednesday's game, according to the NHL Roster Report.

Benning was reportedly a game-time call for the contest, but it appears he will lace up the skates and give it a whirl. He owns just four points (two goals, two assists) through 18 games this season, but remains a member of the man advantage, which could eventually pay dividends.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories