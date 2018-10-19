Benning (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Benning was already ruled out for Saturday's contest, but his placement on injured reserve takes him off the table for the following two contests as well. The team recalled Matthew Gravel from AHL Bakersfield to replace him on the active roster, while Benning will be eligible to return Oct. 27 against the Predators.