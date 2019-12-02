Oilers' Matt Benning: Leaves Sunday's game
Benning (undisclosed) left Sunday's game in Vancouver and will not return.
Benning returned from injured reserve for Sunday's contest but already sustained another injury. He was hit in the head with a shot but returned before leaving a second time after blocking a shot. The Oilers have a couple of days off before Wednesday's contest against the Senators and an update on his status will be available before then.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.