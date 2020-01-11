Coach Dave Tippett said Benning (head) won't return until after the All-Star break, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Benning was a possibility to return during the Oilers' five-game road trip, which ends Saturday in Calgary. Instead, it appears the defenseman will miss at least two more weeks. The team is obviously being cautious with the 25-year-old, who has already suffered two head injuries this season. Based on the latest timeline, Benning's next chance to return would be Jan. 29 against the Flames. With the Oilers only playing three games between now and then, he'll have time to practice and get back up to speed.