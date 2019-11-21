Benning (upper body) is expected to miss the next 2-to-3 games, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Benning's absence will extend through at least Saturday's game against the Golden Knights, though it wouldn't be surprising if he can't return Sunday either and targets next Wednesday's contest versus Colorado to retake the ice. The blueliner's absence will result in Adam Larsson drawing in alongside Kris Russell on Thursday.