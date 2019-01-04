Oilers' Matt Benning: Misses practice
Benning (personal) didn't practice Friday, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.
Benning traveled to Canada on Friday to attend his grandpa's funeral, so at this point it isn't clear if he'll be available for Saturday night's matchup with the Kings. If not, Kevin Gravel will likely draw into the lineup against LA.
