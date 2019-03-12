Benning tallied a goal on two shots in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Rangers on Monday.

Benning has a goal and an assist in 11 games since being activated from injured reserve, while adding 12 shots and 10 hits and blocked shots apiece. His goal Monday gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead, but they would need Leon Draisaitl to score in overtime to get the victory. Benning has 12 points in 57 appearances this season. His status as a third-pairing defender gives him minimal fantasy value.