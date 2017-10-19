Benning (illness) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's meeting with Chicago, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Benning is traveling with the team, so he could still return in one of the Oilers' next two outings against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The Edmonton native's absence has opened the door for Yohann Auvitu -- who signed with the club in the offseason -- to prove himself.

