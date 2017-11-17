Benning picked up a helper in Thursday's matchup with St. Louis.

Benning has now tallied a point in back-to-back games, giving him two goals and a pair of assists for the season. The defender should be able to beat his rookie production (15 points in 62 games), as long as he can stay healthy. Despite logging 1:04 of ice time per game with the man advantage, the 2012 sixth-round pick has earned a lone power-play point so far in 2017-18.