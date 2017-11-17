Oilers' Matt Benning: Notches assist Thursday
Benning picked up a helper in Thursday's matchup with St. Louis.
Benning has now tallied a point in back-to-back games, giving him two goals and a pair of assists for the season. The defender should be able to beat his rookie production (15 points in 62 games), as long as he can stay healthy. Despite logging 1:04 of ice time per game with the man advantage, the 2012 sixth-round pick has earned a lone power-play point so far in 2017-18.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...